Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Bakersfield Californian

California’s minimum hourly wage rising to $15.50

The next time you walk into McDonald’s, don’t be surprised if the dollar menu becomes the $1.25 menu. California will increase its minimum wage to $15.50 effective Jan. 1, the state’s Department of Industrial Relations said in a Dec. 14 news release.
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Sanctuary cities should be unconstitutional

There is no doubt that a sanctuary means a place for a protection from outside influences lawful or unlawful. They are designed to be a sometimes discriminating force to offer a place where a certain race or group of people can be offered a form of protection. Why must we have these places of sanctuary that clearly discriminate under their present use, representing only a chosen few?
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Lawsuit abuse is costing Californians money, jobs

If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no. California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual...
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
Elk Grove Citizen

Illegal dumpers face stiffer penalties under new state law

Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
