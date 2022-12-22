ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 9

saintly
4d ago

I worked with a group of people that were predominantly a darker skin tone for about 14 years. and their motto was if anything ever happened, car wreck, etc. etc. just Sue.

Reply
6
Related
Times of San Diego

California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California’s minimum hourly wage rising to $15.50

The next time you walk into McDonald’s, don’t be surprised if the dollar menu becomes the $1.25 menu. California will increase its minimum wage to $15.50 effective Jan. 1, the state’s Department of Industrial Relations said in a Dec. 14 news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access to ABLE accounts by raising the age of disability onset limits for ABLE eligibility. First introduced by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), H.R. 1219 will amend the Internal Revenue Code to raise the age threshold from 26 to 46 for tax-favored ABLE accounts beginning January 1, 2026. Previously, only individuals with a qualifying disability prior to age 26 were eligible to open an ABLE account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California fares well in ‘Great Resignation’

Millions of Americans have quit their jobs each month over the last year and a half — essentially ever since vaccines reduced the frequency and intensity of bouts with most variants of COVID-19. At the same time, some California cities emptied at generationally high rates, with San Francisco the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Counties with the longest life expectancy in California

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Sanctuary cities should be unconstitutional

There is no doubt that a sanctuary means a place for a protection from outside influences lawful or unlawful. They are designed to be a sometimes discriminating force to offer a place where a certain race or group of people can be offered a form of protection. Why must we have these places of sanctuary that clearly discriminate under their present use, representing only a chosen few?
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy