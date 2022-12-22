Read full article on original website
saintly
4d ago
I worked with a group of people that were predominantly a darker skin tone for about 14 years. and their motto was if anything ever happened, car wreck, etc. etc. just Sue.
Reply
6
Related
California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Bakersfield Californian
California’s minimum hourly wage rising to $15.50
The next time you walk into McDonald’s, don’t be surprised if the dollar menu becomes the $1.25 menu. California will increase its minimum wage to $15.50 effective Jan. 1, the state’s Department of Industrial Relations said in a Dec. 14 news release.
Fox40
The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows
The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon.
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access to ABLE accounts by raising the age of disability onset limits for ABLE eligibility. First introduced by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), H.R. 1219 will amend the Internal Revenue Code to raise the age threshold from 26 to 46 for tax-favored ABLE accounts beginning January 1, 2026. Previously, only individuals with a qualifying disability prior to age 26 were eligible to open an ABLE account.
Sierra Sun
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
Antelope Valley Press
California fares well in ‘Great Resignation’
Millions of Americans have quit their jobs each month over the last year and a half — essentially ever since vaccines reduced the frequency and intensity of bouts with most variants of COVID-19. At the same time, some California cities emptied at generationally high rates, with San Francisco the...
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
The people who helped defeat the Briggs Initiative told Insider they fear a recent rise in anti-gay rhetoric means history may be repeating itself.
Hanford Sentinel
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash
It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
KGET 17
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
oc-breeze.com
Cal OES reminds Californians about the state’s Gun Violence Restraining Order law
While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Sanctuary cities should be unconstitutional
There is no doubt that a sanctuary means a place for a protection from outside influences lawful or unlawful. They are designed to be a sometimes discriminating force to offer a place where a certain race or group of people can be offered a form of protection. Why must we have these places of sanctuary that clearly discriminate under their present use, representing only a chosen few?
abc10.com
Survey: Businesses leave California due to high operating costs
California businesses are leaving the state because operation costs and the cost of living are too high. Morgan Rynor tells us why they're leaving and where they go.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law
December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
KSBW.com
Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
Which California school districts are well run? Hint: 2 are in SLO County
The new rating system considers community relations, finance, leadership, personnel policies and workplace conditions.
Comments / 9