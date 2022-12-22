Read full article on original website
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
RICH LOWRY: Ending Title 42 would exacerbate the border crisis
The U.S. teeters on the brink of a complete meltdown at the border, and yet the Biden administration is still consumed with blame-shifting and evasions. Whatever happens at the border must be the fault of the prior administration, Joe Biden's critics, or circumstances beyond anyone's control. And no matter how bad things get, it is definitely not in any way a "crisis at the border" — a phrase as taboo at the Biden White House as "black sheep" or "ladies and gentlemen" at Stanford University.
Letter to the editor: Trump's past and future
On Monday, the Jan. 6 committee strongly suggested and clearly documented four felony criminal charges it feels the Department of Justice can/should bring against Donald J. Trump and others. Kudos for perseverance on behalf of our country!. Under our Constitution, no person is above the law, ex-president or common man.
Bill’s lack of immigration reform frustrates valley farmers, UFW
Central Valley farming interests joined the United Farm Workers union in a shared legislative defeat this week after ag labor-legalization provisions were excluded from the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed the U.S. Senate Thursday. The groups — opponents in other contexts — expressed collective frustration at their failure...
