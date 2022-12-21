Read full article on original website
Related
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Wolf trapping opens in all occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff completed its final assessment of grizzly bear activity in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Effective Saturday, Dec. 24, wolf trapping season is open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.22.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. ————————...
montanaoutdoor.com
Gianforte announces Youth Hunting Contest Winners
Governor Greg Gianforte this fall created the Youth Hunting Story contest for Montana youth and apprentice hunters between the ages of 10-17. To enter the contest, resident hunters had to submit a story of no more than 500 words and a photo from their hunt. Eligible entries included the harvest of any legal game, furbearer animals, or birds in Montana.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
NBCMontana
Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
NBCMontana
Watch out for snow plows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KULR8
Poor road conditions & emergency closures in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. You can check road conditions on the MDT...
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
wdayradionow.com
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
montanarightnow.com
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
agupdate.com
Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts
A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana. In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.
montanarightnow.com
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
z100missoula.com
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night
I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
SEE IT: Montana woman goes viral after showing how cold snap froze bed frame
A woman in Montana is going viral after posting a video of her frozen headboard in the wake of the cold snap sweeping the nation.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
mtpr.org
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
Too Cold in Montana: Cancel These Christmas Song Lyrics This Year
People from warmer places have told me they envy that I usually have a "white Christmas" because I live in Montana, but this year I think they'd prefer to stay where they are. It's not just cold— it's like, stupid cold. I don't understand weather but apparently we're getting these winds from Siberia? I will never forgive Siberia for this.
Comments / 0