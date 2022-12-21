Read full article on original website
FWP News: Wolf trapping opens in all occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff completed its final assessment of grizzly bear activity in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Effective Saturday, Dec. 24, wolf trapping season is open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana.
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.22.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. ————————...
Brett French reports: Pheasant road trippers visit Montana
This fall, you may have seen a black pickup splashed with orange and decals at one of your favorite Block Management Areas. The Pheasants Forever Rooster Road Trip toured parts of Montana this fall for its online video series and podcasts. The group hunted near Havre, along the Teton River and finished out in the Lewistown region. You can find the series, podcasts and photos online. This was the 13th year of the program, which started out when Andrew Varva wanted to prove there was plenty of good upland bird hunting on public lands. That first year, he and two other team members ambitiously toured five states in five days, posting the shaky videos daily from the truck as they drove to the next spot. Now thanks to 1 million viewers a year and sponsors, the trip has upgraded to professional videographers and photographers. The trips are shot weeks before being posted in November, allowing the video crew to polish and edit the footage. There’s also a podcast for each outing, giving more depth to the trips. Vavra said the goal is to highlight public lands and encourage hunters to explore. The trips also bring attention to great habitat work being done, not only by Pheasants Forever and its members but also by other agencies. Learn more about the participants and what they think of Montana by reading my story at https://billingsgazette.com/outdoors/.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Gianforte announces Youth Hunting Contest Winners
Governor Greg Gianforte this fall created the Youth Hunting Story contest for Montana youth and apprentice hunters between the ages of 10-17. To enter the contest, resident hunters had to submit a story of no more than 500 words and a photo from their hunt. Eligible entries included the harvest of any legal game, furbearer animals, or birds in Montana.
Watch out for snow plows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Keeping humans and pets safe as life-threatening cold hits Montana
With these cold temperatures, it's important to keep you and your pets safe as we endure some frigid temperatures.
RMEF Helps Expand Montana’s Largest Wildlife Management Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s largest wildlife management area offers more room to roam for hunters, anglers and others thanks to a collaborate effort led by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. RMEF teamed up with private landowners with a history of conserving and opening public access to elk habitat...
Poor road conditions & emergency closures in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. You can check road conditions on the MDT...
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
SEE IT: Montana woman goes viral after showing how cold snap froze bed frame
A woman in Montana is going viral after posting a video of her frozen headboard in the wake of the cold snap sweeping the nation.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts
A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana. In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.
Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?
IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night
I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
