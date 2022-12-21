This fall, you may have seen a black pickup splashed with orange and decals at one of your favorite Block Management Areas. The Pheasants Forever Rooster Road Trip toured parts of Montana this fall for its online video series and podcasts. The group hunted near Havre, along the Teton River and finished out in the Lewistown region. You can find the series, podcasts and photos online. This was the 13th year of the program, which started out when Andrew Varva wanted to prove there was plenty of good upland bird hunting on public lands. That first year, he and two other team members ambitiously toured five states in five days, posting the shaky videos daily from the truck as they drove to the next spot. Now thanks to 1 million viewers a year and sponsors, the trip has upgraded to professional videographers and photographers. The trips are shot weeks before being posted in November, allowing the video crew to polish and edit the footage. There’s also a podcast for each outing, giving more depth to the trips. Vavra said the goal is to highlight public lands and encourage hunters to explore. The trips also bring attention to great habitat work being done, not only by Pheasants Forever and its members but also by other agencies. Learn more about the participants and what they think of Montana by reading my story at https://billingsgazette.com/outdoors/.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO