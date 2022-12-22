ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.

Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.

Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).

Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.

Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.

00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve

02:40 Houston Texans

06:00 Chicago Bears

07:50 Los Angeles Rams

09:40 Denver Broncos

11:25 Arizona Cardinals

13:15 Indianapolis Colts

15:50 New Orleans Saints

19:05 Carolina Panthers

21:20 Atlanta Falcons

23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers

30:15 Las Vegas Raiders

31:45 Green Bay Packers

34:45 Cleveland Browns

35:55 Tennessee Titans

37:20 Seattle Seahawks

40:00 New England Patriots

42:50 Detroit Lions

44:25 Washington Commanders

45:35 Miami Dolphins

47:05 Los Angeles Chargers

49:55 New York Giants

50:50 Baltimore Ravens

52:05 San Francisco 49ers

55:00 Dallas Cowboys

56:45 Cincinnati Bengals

62:25 Minnesota Vikings

63:00 Kansas City Chiefs

65:10 Buffalo Bills

66:25 Philadelphia Eagles

68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets

Action News Jax

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.
Action News Jax

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he...
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Challenged by Shanahan, 49ers' defense believes it can improve

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' defense has been a dominant force in 2022 but after their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the group believes they still have not realized their full potential. The defensive unit is ranked at the top of the league in most statistical...
SANTA CLARA, CA
