Bipartisan effort to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act helps restore ‘faith in humanity’ for federal judge

State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) has announced the introduction of legislation, S-3385, that would, if passed in the Assembly and Senate and signed into law, target repeat offenders by establishing a “rebuttable presumption” of pretrial detention for the crime of carjacking, and for the crimes of car theft and burglary where the defendant has a prior conviction or prior pending charge for one of those crimes.

6 DAYS AGO