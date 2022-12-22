Bipartisan effort to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act helps restore ‘faith in humanity’ for federal judge

Read full article on original website
Monmouth state senator introduces legislation to fight car thefts
State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) has announced the introduction of legislation, S-3385, that would, if passed in the Assembly and Senate and signed into law, target repeat offenders by establishing a “rebuttable presumption” of pretrial detention for the crime of carjacking, and for the crimes of car theft and burglary where the defendant has a prior conviction or prior pending charge for one of those crimes.
Federal REAL ID Act compliance deadline extended to 2025
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising air travelers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has re-extended its enforcement deadline for the federal REAL ID Act from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025. Travelers now have an additional two years to upgrade their driver’s license and other...
