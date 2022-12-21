Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
SportsGrid
Betting Insights: Arizona's National Championship Odds
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd is off to another fiery start in his second season as a college basketball head coach, proving that year one was far from a fluke. The Wildcats are 11-1, with their lone loss coming in a tricky road spot against Utah. This team has...
College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets first 2024 commitment in 3-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps
Wednesday was a big day for Arizona’s immediate future, as it signed 26 players for the 2023 season. But recruiting never stops, and the 2024 cycle is well underway and the Wildcats have their first pledge for that class. Brandon Phelps, a 3-star receiver from Gilbert, has pledged to...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game....
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Coach Mike Leach: Off to pirate heaven
We mourn the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who passed away much too young (at the age of 61) on Dec. 13. He was a truly unique character, a lawyer who never played college football and yet was one of the greatest and most innovative coaches of our time.
KGUN 9
Former Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Andy Lopez to be inducted into Hall of Fame
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Andy Lopez will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. Lopez, who led the Wildcats to the 2012 national title, won nearly 500 games while coaching the team for 14 seasons. He won National Coach of the...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Adama Bal said after Arizona’s win over Morgan State
Arizona’s record is 12-1 after a 25-point win over Morgan State, wrapping up nonconference play. The Wildcats head into the holiday break that’s also the unofficial midpoint of the college basketball season, and coach Tommy Lloyd gives his team a good grade so far. “I’m proud of the...
allsportstucson.com
Lopez’s induction into National College Baseball Hall of Fame continues “high 10 percent” life
Seven seasons after coaching his last game at Arizona, legendary former coach Andy Lopez, a two-time NCAA national champion and one of the winningest coaches in the sport’s history, will finally be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. His inclusion in the 2022 class was announced...
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Morgan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #5 Arizona Wildcats will play host again and welcome the Morgan State Bears to McKale Memorial Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Arizona is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home,...
biztucson.com
Miramonte Homes to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona, Montana
Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. “As home buyers continue to face challenges, including supply and affordability, the market for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Tucson High School student makes early acceptance to Harvard University
Itzel Rosales and her family found out she was accepted into Harvard University last week. She's learned a lot on her own, but credits her family for the person she is.
Tucson International Airport seeing flight delays due to weather
Tucson International Airport saw at least 2 departures delayed on Thursday while at least 10 arrivals got delayed. At least two flights coming into the airport were cancelled.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host
Tucsonan Ashley Hawk will join Alex Steiniger as co-host of The Morning Blend beginning in early January 2023.
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.
As TIA is prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.
thisistucson.com
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
