Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.

On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office .

The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang ’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a Na’avi in the new film.

Another surprise early on in the film reveals that a new character, named Spider (Jack Champion), is Quaritch’s son, who was born after his death.

Spider is friends with Jake and Neytiri’s children, and finds himself kidnapped by Quaritch after he ambushes them in the forest. Despite discovering Quaritch is his father, Spider remains loyal to Jake and co, helping them in a big sea battle in the film’s climax.

This showdown leads to a final battle between Jake and Quaritch, with the former suffocating Quaritch and leaving him to drown at the bottom of the ocean. However, when Spider comes across his father’s body, he pulls him to safety, before rejoining Jake who have no idea Quaritch is still alive.

Many found this decision frustrating, with some branding it “annoying” on social media. Others said it “made no sense”. But Lang has explained the reasoning behind Spider’s actions.

Speaking to CinemaBlend , he said: “It’s cool. The kid’s torn, for sure, but it’s kind of … it’s justice there, whether… look, parentage aside, all of that aside, the fact of the matter is 20 minutes before that, I saved his life. I gave up the mission in order to keep the kid alive. Because there ain’t no doubt in my mind that [Neytiri] would have slit his throat.

“And so, I think he, you know, he returns the favour. So we’re even-steven at that point, you know. That doesn’t necessarily reflect the fact that he thinks of me as ‘Daddy,’ because he doesn’t.

Meanwhile, fans are also complaining about a “giant” plot hole in the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now and is available to watch in IMAX 3D.

Find The Independent ’s review here .

