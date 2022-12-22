but why? what's wrong with Hard working men and woman who love their families and take care of them. simpler times. when people where happy with what they had. hardworking and teamwork could raise a family. now it's chaos. everybody wants to work. prices have gone up and nobody wants to tend to the house because everyone is tired from work.
People fail to realize, the entire feminist movement was designed to destroy America. Rip apart thr nuclear family, and you topple a nation. It's pretty simple really... Look what it's done. You can thank Soros for that one by the way, don't believe, look into it... really... really look.
I chose to stay at home with my kids and didn't work full time until they were both in school. We lived on less but it was worth it. We also relocated to a community where we could afford to live on one income. BUT, if I was told I had to stay home it would be a completely different story.
Comments / 124