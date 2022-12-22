ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Google management ‘issued code red’ over ChatGPT impact on search engine business

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kqgz6_0jr6njbG00

Google ’s management has reportedly issued a “code red” for the company’s search engine business amid the release of the experimental chatbot ChatGPT created by the artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI .

Since its release, the AI chatbot has led to widespread speculation that it could potentially revolutionise several industries and might even replace tools like Google’s search engine with its ability to understand and generate human-like responses to a range of queries.

While AI experts note that the bot still has plenty of room for improvement, Google’s management declared a “code red” following its launch, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Google’s chief Sundar Pichai reportedly directed several groups in the company to refocus their efforts to address the threat posed by ChatGPT on the company’s search engine business.

Even though Google is among the many companies that helped build the chatbot, the search giant appears concerned of the potential of several smaller companies to leverage the AI technology.

Unlike conventional search engines that use keyword matching to share results, ChatGPT uses advanced algorithms and AI to understand users’ queries and the intent behind them.

“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” OpenAI noted in a blog post.

The chatbot, however, still has some limitations , including not being able to browse the internet or access any external information.

Its training data, based on which it provides answers, includes books, articles and websites that only go up to 2021.

The AI Chatbot also sometimes provides answers that are factually incorrect, but sound plausible with the platform’s developers also acknowledging that its answers are “often excessively verbose” when responding to requests.

The system may sometimes even confidently provide replies to some questions that can be wildly wrong, some users have spotted.

“We know that many limitations remain. We plan to make regular model updates to improve in such areas... We are excited to carry the lessons from this release into the deployment of more capable systems, just as earlier deployments informed this one,” OpenAI said in its blog post .

But with over 80 per cent of Google’s revenue coming from digital ads last year, the company may be reluctant to deploying its own free chatbot LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, as a competitor to ChatGPT.

“We are absolutely looking to get these things out into real products and into things that are more prominently featuring the language model rather than under the covers, which is where we’ve been using them to date. But, it’s super important we get this right,” Google’s head of AI Jeff Dean said last week, according to CNBC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple’s latest Watch series 8 is reduced by £50 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale

Christmas might be over, but the Boxing Day sales have only just begun. A great opportunity to bag a bargain on tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, almost every brand and retailer takes part.Whether you’re kicking off 2023 with some fitness goals or want to treat yourself to a new piece of tech, John Lewis has just slashed its price on the latest Apple Watch series 8 in the post-Christmas sale.Since Apple’s first Watch debuted in spring 2015, the tech giant has dominated the smartwatch market. But – as with most Apple products – deals on its coveted arm tech...
The Independent

Boxing Day Apple AirPods deals: Dates and discounts to expect in the 2022 sale

With Christmas almost here, it’s time to wind down and look forward to the holidays. But it’s also time to keep a watchful eye for the next round of deals – the Boxing Day sales.Here at IndyBest, we’ll be working hard to bring you the best Boxing Day deals across a wide range of products. We’ll be highlighting discounts from tech devices and home appliances to air fryers, comfy new mattresses and more.From televisions and smart speakers to smartphones and headphones, we’ll be tracking the biggest and best technology discounts for Boxing Day in our main tech guide. But some...
The Independent

Elon Musk adds view counts to Twitter and prompts immediate outrage

Elon Musk’s Twitter has rolled out a new “view count” on its tweets – and immediately been hit by widespread criticism and mockery.The new feature allows anyone to see how many times a certain post has been viewed. While that feature was always available to the person who has posted a tweet, it is now visible on every post and to any user.It remains unclear exactly how the number is calculated. Past Twitter employees had said that the idea had been rejected because it was difficult to decide whether a tweet had actually been seen or simply if a user had...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy