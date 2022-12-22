Smoking linked to increased chances of mid-life memory loss, confusion, study finds

Middle-aged smokers have higher chances of developing signs of memory loss and confusion than nonsmokers, according to a new study which suggests the likelihood of cognitive decline is lower among those who have quit.

The research, published recently in the Journal of Alzheimer ’s Disease , builds on the relationships between smoking and Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia, uncovered in previous studies.

In the latest study, researchers from the Ohio State University examined the relationship between smoking and cognitive decline using a one-question self-assessment which asked people if they’ve experienced worsening or more frequent memory loss and/or confusion.

The study data came from the national 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Based on the findings, scientists pointed out that quitting smoking is not just good for respiratory and cardiovascular reasons, but also to preserve neurological health.

In the study, scientists measured subjective cognitive decline (SCD) for current smokers, recent former smokers, and those who had quit years earlier.

“This is a simple assessment that could be easily done routinely, and at younger ages than we typically start to see cognitive declines that rise to the level of a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia,” study lead author Jenna Rajczyk said.

“It’s not an intensive battery of questions. It’s more a personal reflection of your cognitive status to determine if you’re feeling like you’re not as sharp as you once were,” Dr Rajczyk explained.

While these self-reported experiences don’t amount to an actual medical diagnosis, nor do they confirm independently that a person is experiencing cognitive decline, researchers say they could be a low-cost, simple tool to consider employing more broadly.

The overall analysis included 136,018 people – 45 and older – of whom about 11 per cent reported SCD.

“The association we saw was most significant in the 45-59 age group, suggesting that quitting at that stage of life may have a benefit for cognitive health,” study senior author Jeffrey Wing said.

But a similar difference wasn’t found in the oldest group in the study, researchers say, suggesting that quitting earlier may afford people greater benefits.

Researchers found that the prevalence of SCD among smokers in the study was nearly twice that of nonsmokers.

Among those who had quit less than 10 years ago, the prevalence was 1.5 times that of nonsmokers.

The study also found that those who quit over a decade before the survey had an SCD prevalence just slightly above the nonsmoking group.

“These findings could imply that the time since smoking cessation does matter, and may be linked to cognitive outcomes,” Dr Rajczyk said.