Is Line of Duty returning? Fans aren’t so sure about reports – but they’re excited anyway

Line of Duty fans are divided over rumours the show will make a grand return in 2023.

Reports have claimed that the BBC has “unfinished business” with the crime series, which came to an apparent conclusion in 2021.

While creator Jed Mercurio has never conclusively revealed that the show was finished, many assumed this to be the case.

The final episode ended with revelation of the identity of the enigmatic “H”, who was the leader of undercover corruption syndicate within the police force.

An insider told The Sun : “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion – now Jed can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.”

According to the source, “there’s also a theory another, darker puppet master is at work”.

It’s also being claimed the show will return for three episodes over the Christmas period in 2024.

“The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show,” the source said.

Fans are highlighting that the reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, with one writing: “I’m not buying it till I hear it from themselves! Nothing on their socials to state this!!”

One other fan wrote: “Won't believe it ‘till I see it on their official channels...don't wanna get my hopes up!”

However, others could not contain their excitement, with one echoing the words of Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar): “MOTHER OF GOD!!!!!”

“Christmas Day Boxing Day New Year’s Day next year – massive ratings, it would be amazing,” another added.

Find a selection of reactions below.

These reports come days after Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming, said on Good Morning Britain : “‘I speak to the lads all the time, we’d all love to, we’re all game – Martin’s in nine shows! It’s busy, I’m sure we’ll get there.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC and Mercurio for comment.