ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brittney Griner urges fans to write to Paul Whelan and ‘advocate for other Americans to be rescued’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLHJV_0jr6n3o700

Basketball star Britney Griner urged her supporters to write letters to former US marine Paul Whelan and "advocate" for the release of other detained Americans days after her release from a Russian penal colony .

The WNBA champion was arrested in February at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

The 32-year-old two-time Olympic gold medallist received letters of support from her followers after being subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies.

A months-long relentless campaign by her family and supporters finally led to Ms Griner's release in December in a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"Thanks to the efforts of many, including you, I am home after nearly 10 months," Ms Griner wrote in a letter posted on Instagram.

She continued: "Your letters helped me to not lose hope during a time where I was full of regret and vulnerable in ways I could have never imagined." The letters, Ms Griner said, were "power of collective hands".

"There remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained," added Ms Griner, who left the Brooke Army Medical Centre last week.

"I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families."

Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, has been in Russian custody since he was arrested just after Christmas in 2018 on what American officials have described as bogus espionage charges.

Mr Whelan, 52, was initially included in swap proposals by the US but was not part of the agreement ultimately reached, forcing president Joe Biden to deny prioritising Ms Griner’s return over his. He expressed dismay that more was not done to secure his release.

He told CNN that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release from Russian custody, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his release.

Ms Griner in a statement following her release said s he would do “whatever” it takes to secure the release of Mr Whelan .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home

For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz gives ‘classless’ defence for refusing to stand for Zelensky

Conservative lawmaker Matt Gaetz says he refused to stand or applaud Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as it would have been a “North Korea-style act.”The Florida Republican, as well as Colorado Republican Rep Lauren Boebert, were widely criticised for their behaviour when the Ukrainian leader addressed a rare joint meeting of Congress this week.Mr Gaetz appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Thursday and was hailed for refusing to “stand up and applaud like a seal as a foreign leader in a sweatshirt lectured our country.”Mr Carlson, whose show has been used as pro-Russian propaganda by the Kremlin, facetiously...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals Trump laughed about Sidney Powell’s ‘crazy’ election fraud claims

One major theme of the House select committee’s investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol is that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, but still perpetuated the lie that it had been stolen from him.It has come up in testimony, of which transcripts are now available, as well as being covered by the public hearings.In the committee’s final report, there is a section that includes testimony from Trump aide Hope Hicks sharing an anecdote about former president Trump laughing about one of the crazier election fraud conspiracies propagated by lawyer Sidney Powell.The...
WASHINGTON, DC
France 24

Live: Ukraine is creating its own ‘miracle’, Zelensky says in defiant Christmas message

Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas by showing they remain unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a defiant message on Saturday, hours after a Russian strike on the southern city of Kherson killed at least 10 people. Read our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
The Independent

Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran

The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
The Independent

Ivanka Trump was ‘visibly upset’ after talking with her father during riot

The violence that unfolded during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and former president Donald Trump’s refusal to call for it to stop, left his eldest daughter shaken to the point where it was noticed by other White House staffers, the House January 6 select committee report has revealed.According to the nine-member panel’s final product, Ms Trump told investigators she had tried to reason with her father to convince him to intervene when it became known that a riotous mob of his supporters was attacking police officers and ransacking the seat of the American legislature as they disrupted...
The Independent

King Charles evicts Andrew from Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace with the disgraced royal no longer allowed to use the building.The King is preventing the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew is no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the royal estate’s address for correspondence.Prior to stepping down from royal duties in late 2019, the Duke had a number of staff working for him at Buckingham Palace, including a private secretary and press officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III reveals where he'll spend ChristmasKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far
The Independent

North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in ‘clear act of provocation’

South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
The Independent

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies

A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as he asks voters to return him to the White House in 2024.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who began investigating nearly two years ago, has said she will go where the facts lead. It would be an extraordinary step if she chooses to bring charges against Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims ‘there was no insurrection’ in video blasting Jan 6 report

Donald Trump claimed “there was no insurrection” on January 6 2021 in a video blasting the report published by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot. The former president attacked the panel and disregarded the evidence it put forward that he was responsible for the events at the Capitol.“The unselect committee did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol,” Mr Trump said in the video published on Truth Social on Friday night. In the video, which lasted five minutes, Mr Trump soft-pedalled what took place on...
The Independent

Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner

Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the most powerful such weapons to be delivered to Ukraine yet. Ukraine also stands to receive an additional $44.9 billion in U.S. aid as part of a massive government spending bill the Senate approved Thursday. “We are returning from Washington with good results, with things that will really help,” Zelenskyy said on a video message shared Thursday night on his Telegram account. He thanked President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Neither Zelenskyy nor any other Ukrainian authorities have confirmed if he’s already back in Kyiv.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy