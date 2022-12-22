ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Sleeping girl, 12, shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Alabama

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfijI_0jr6mzaH00

A 12-year-old girl was shot dead in a drive-by shooting while she was sleeping at her home in Birmingham , Alabama, according to the police.

Audriana Pearson, who was to celebrate her 13th birthday on 17 January, was killed as she shared a bed with two friends on Wednesday as at least 17 bullets were fired into the home, the local police said.

The incident took place around 1.50am in the 500 Block of 16th Avenue NW, police sergeant Monica Law told the media.

Police have taken three people into custody and are investigating the death.

Ms Law said: “They were detained after a vehicle pursuit. We believe these people are connected to the homicide.”

The victim was a seventh grade student at the Erwin Middle School, according to the Jefferson County school system. “No one should have to endure this type of pain. We grieve with all who knew Audriana,” said superintendent Dr Walter Gonsoulin.

“To the individual or individuals responsible: Your reckless actions are inexcusable. You have robbed one of our children of the chance to grow up.”

“Audriana was a bright young lady with a big future. She was well-liked and enjoyed socialising with her friends and favourite teachers,” Erwin Middle School principal Dr Angela Bush was quoted as saying by Alabama’s AI.com.

“I met with Audriana’s family earlier today and offered condolences on behalf of the Erwin Middle School Family. We grieve with them and stand ready to support them. I would also like to tell our students, faculty, and staff that we will get through this tragedy together,” Ms Bush said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said 17 bullets were fired into the home. On his Facebook page, the mayor wrote: “Her family is spending this season making arrangements for their daughter.”

“Pearson was all set to enjoy her Christmas break. But while she slept in her bed last night, her life was robbed from her. She was the victim of a drive-by, another one of our children stolen from us due to the intentional and reckless behaviour of others,” Mr Woodfin tweeted.

“There is very little to be merry about in households where laughter has been silenced by gunfire, and that breaks my heart.”

Meanwhile, the police statement said: “Families are left hurting, angry, and suffering at the hands of others and we are tired of our communities being ravaged by senseless murder. No family deserves to face the murder of a loved one; especially when the victim is a child who should have had many more years ahead to learn and grow.

“Children deserve to be safe at home with their families and enjoying the holiday season. They do not deserve to be gunned down while at home where they expect comfort and safety.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night. At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65

The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy