Massachusetts State

New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Comeback

Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed

Sunday night was certainly not a good night for the Denver Broncos as the team suffered a horribly lopsided 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in prime time on Christmas. The whole issue was made all the more embarrassing for the Broncos when a few Broncos players got into a heated exchange on the Read more... The post Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO

