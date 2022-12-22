Read full article on original website
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
An attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa on Monday killed six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has played a prominent role in the fight against the group, SDF officials said.SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement that an IS cell had targeted security and military buildings in the city, killing six fighters and wounding an unspecified number of others.He added that intelligence gathered by the group “indicates serious preparations by (IS) cells.”Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press that a group of five people...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
