Kevin Huerter discusses the Kings 134-120 win over the Lakers, the dominance of Domantas Sabonis

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following his 26 point performance in Wednesday’s 134-120 win over the Lakers, Kings guard Kevin Huerter gushes about the high level of play Domantas Sabonis continues to play at, finding his shooting touch again, competing against Patrick Beverly, the improvements from the loss to the Hornets and the spark Neemias Queta provided.

FOX40

FOX40

