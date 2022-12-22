ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

De’Aaron Fox discusses Kings 134-120 win over Lakers, explains ejection late in the game

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Lakers, competing against LeBron James, the run Domantas Sabonis has been on with consecutive 20 rebound performances and improvements made following Monday’s loss to the Hornets.

