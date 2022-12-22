Keegan Murray praises huge performance from Domantas Sabonis after Kings top Lakers 134-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about the triple-double effort from Domantas Sabonis in Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, draining six 3-pointers of his own en route to a 23 point scoring night and seeing much needed improvements from Monday’s loss against the Hornets.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
