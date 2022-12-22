ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keegan Murray praises huge performance from Domantas Sabonis after Kings top Lakers 134-120

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIaH7_0jr6kV5L00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about the triple-double effort from Domantas Sabonis in Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, draining six 3-pointers of his own en route to a 23 point scoring night and seeing much needed improvements from Monday’s loss against the Hornets.

FOX40

FOX40

