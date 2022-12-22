Read full article on original website
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
What Are the Best Months To Purchase Clothing in 2023?
Whether it's your Sunday best or comfortable athleisure, having the right clothes for every occasion is important. If you have a lot of trips planned or children in a growth spurt, you may be hitting...
ktalnews.com
Best button maker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Button badges are enduring accessories that show off everything from political slogans to favorite musicians. Sometimes, however, you may want to own a badge that you can’t simply buy online. Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box
With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
ktalnews.com
Best Christmas tree bag
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season is considered by many to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” cleanup afterward can be a hassle. With so many different decor pieces, lights, ornaments and trees, cleaning up Christmas can take a while, and storing it for the next year can take up a lot of space. To help make your post-holiday cleanup a little easier, you may find it worthwhile to try out a Christmas tree bag.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
CMT
Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Reveals Her Go-To Appetizer Recipe For The Holidays
Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman is cooking up a storm to prepare for the Holidays. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist turned to social media Wednesday (Dec. 21) to reveal a mouthwatering recipe that is a crowd-pleaser at every festive affair – bacon-wrapped scallops. With the proper ingredients prepared, the...
intheknow.com
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe
Alex Guarnaschelli's lasagna is packed with 40 hand-rolled meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.
Amazon shoppers love the Pink Queen sweater dress for comfort and style and it's reduced to $39.99

Woman Shows How Simple Curtains Turn Her Small Studio Apartment Into a Cozy Space
Anything is possible!
Martha Stewart’s Make-Ahead French Toast Is the Easiest, Most Delicious Way to Wow Your Holiday Guests
Martha Stewart's Make-Ahead French Toast Is the Easiest, Most Delicious Way to Wow Your Holiday Guests

Martha Stewart to the rescue: Her make-ahead apple caramel French toast recipe will have your guests wistfully thinking about their...
thezoereport.com
Anthropologie’s Having A Huge Gift Sale & It’s A Last-Minute Shopper’s Paradise
Though it may feel a bit early, it’s about this time — right before Christmas — that the big sales start to hit. Decorations are discounted, winter clothing is marked down, and entertaining pieces become serious deals. At the same time, items that make for great presents — candles, scarves, kitchen essentials, and more — often get their prices slashed as well. Which means, though you may end up being a little late to give them, you can get some last-minute gifts at surprisingly good prices. Case in point: Anthropologie’s holiday gifting sale, which is happening now with pages upon pages of select gifts, clothing, accessories, and more — all at up to 50 percent off.
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Martha Stewart’s Very Boozy Eggnog Is the Holiday Gift That Keeps on Giving
Martha Stewart has given us so many gems this year. She told us how to get that garlic smell off our fingers, shared her hack on how to make a cheesecloth using household items, and gifted us a mind-blowing, foolproof method to help get all the meat from your lobster tails. The latter of which came in handy for me on more than a few fancy dinners. Oh, and let’s not forget that she announced three new shows, too. But Martha couldn’t end the year without one last gift, which just happens to be one of her — and my — favorite holiday recipes.
