Though it may feel a bit early, it’s about this time — right before Christmas — that the big sales start to hit. Decorations are discounted, winter clothing is marked down, and entertaining pieces become serious deals. At the same time, items that make for great presents — candles, scarves, kitchen essentials, and more — often get their prices slashed as well. Which means, though you may end up being a little late to give them, you can get some last-minute gifts at surprisingly good prices. Case in point: Anthropologie’s holiday gifting sale, which is happening now with pages upon pages of select gifts, clothing, accessories, and more — all at up to 50 percent off.

4 DAYS AGO