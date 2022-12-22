ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best button maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Button badges are enduring accessories that show off everything from political slogans to favorite musicians. Sometimes, however, you may want to own a badge that you can’t simply buy online. Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box

With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
Best Christmas tree bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season is considered by many to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” cleanup afterward can be a hassle. With so many different decor pieces, lights, ornaments and trees, cleaning up Christmas can take a while, and storing it for the next year can take up a lot of space. To help make your post-holiday cleanup a little easier, you may find it worthwhile to try out a Christmas tree bag.
Martha Stewart’s Make-Ahead French Toast Is the Easiest, Most Delicious Way to Wow Your Holiday Guests

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By the time your holiday guests descend, you want to have as little work in the kitchen as possible — which means if you’re feeding a big group of overnight guests, then make-ahead breakfast is an absolute must. So, how do you prep something that feels luxurious enough for the holidays with as little time over the stove as possible? Martha Stewart to the rescue: Her make-ahead apple caramel French toast recipe will have your guests wistfully thinking about their...
Anthropologie’s Having A Huge Gift Sale & It’s A Last-Minute Shopper’s Paradise

Though it may feel a bit early, it’s about this time — right before Christmas — that the big sales start to hit. Decorations are discounted, winter clothing is marked down, and entertaining pieces become serious deals. At the same time, items that make for great presents — candles, scarves, kitchen essentials, and more — often get their prices slashed as well. Which means, though you may end up being a little late to give them, you can get some last-minute gifts at surprisingly good prices. Case in point: Anthropologie’s holiday gifting sale, which is happening now with pages upon pages of select gifts, clothing, accessories, and more — all at up to 50 percent off.
Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Martha Stewart’s Very Boozy Eggnog Is the Holiday Gift That Keeps on Giving

Martha Stewart has given us so many gems this year. She told us how to get that garlic smell off our fingers, shared her hack on how to make a cheesecloth using household items, and gifted us a mind-blowing, foolproof method to help get all the meat from your lobster tails. The latter of which came in handy for me on more than a few fancy dinners. Oh, and let’s not forget that she announced three new shows, too. But Martha couldn’t end the year without one last gift, which just happens to be one of her — and my — favorite holiday recipes.

