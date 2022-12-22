Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -256, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon a four-game win streak. Arizona is 0-2-2 against the...
Porterville Recorder
Flames in action against the Oilers following overtime win
Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-12-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -146, Oilers +123; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime. Calgary has a...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas visits the Los Angeles after shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the St. Louis...
Porterville Recorder
Stars visit the Predators after Hintz's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 4-2 win against the...
Porterville Recorder
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller's 2-goal performance
San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Porterville Recorder
Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roy first goalie to win 500 games
1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 — Toronto’s Harry Cameron becomes the first defenseman to score four goals in a game as the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5.
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
Porterville Recorder
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
Porterville Recorder
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve.
Comments / 0