Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. Updated: 11 hours ago. An Alaska...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide...
alaskasnewssource.com
SNAP delays - clipped version
Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide three meals to one person a day. Bean’s Cafe said their larger goal is to raise $50,000 before the end of the year. Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war.
lazytrips.com
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program after issues getting kids to correct bus stops
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said this week that it plans to return to a practice typically reserved for the start of the school year after the second incident involving a young student and mistaken bus route in the span of about a week. “One instance of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear from North Slope
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and teh Alaska Zoo is bringing one young cub some comfort this winter. According to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency was alerted last month to an approximately 10- to 11-month-old male bear cub wandering the Prudhoe Bay region, in the farthest north reaches of Alaska.
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injured
Eleven Hawaiian Airlines passengers are severely injured due to their plane hitting extreme turbulence. According to an AP News article, the plane was "...rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu " before landing at roughly 10:50 a.m. Emergency medical services awaited the flight on the ground at the Honolulu Airport.
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle. When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean's Café passes out meals to those in need
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war. Updated:...
alaskapublic.org
The Anchorage Public Library finally has a confirmed director
For the first time since May of 2021, the Anchorage Public Library has a confirmed director. “We’ve been waiting for you for 18 months and I’m so glad you’re here,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Tuesday, before the Assembly confirmed Virginia McClure in a 10-0 vote.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera
Anchorage police say they have arrested and charged two men involved in an altercation outside a bar that left one man dead. The Anchorage School District is implementing "kindy tags" for students in January to help transfer kindergarten and first-grade students to buses, plus the David Eastman trial ends, and winter weather moves in across the country, impacting travel plans for Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Snow buildup on Anchorage roads leaves drivers with fewer lanes and longer commutes
Anchorage resident Megan Premer said she was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Midtown Tuesday evening. “I mean I stayed on Lake Otis for well over 30 minutes, because it was one lane,” she said “And then people were all getting out of work, trying to get in. I must have stayed at Tudor through the light three or four times.”
Police investigation shuts down road in Punchbowl
Police ask the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that shut the Seward Highway down for hours on Wednesday. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police, the Seward Highway was closed near mile 78, near where the construction on the Placer River bridge is taking place. The highway was closed after the crash at 2:19 p.m. Police issued an updated community alert at 10:04 p.m. that all lanes of the Seward Highway had reopened.
alaskasnewssource.com
Strong winds continue Saturday, return Sunday afternoon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous and power outages persist into the Saturday evening in parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Blizzard warnings extended, high winds expected to continue through the night. Strong winds are expected to continue in the Matanuska Valley from Palmer...
Comments / 0