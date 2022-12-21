ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

alaskasnewssource.com

Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
HONOLULU, HI
alaskasnewssource.com

Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

SNAP delays - clipped version

Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide three meals to one person a day. Bean’s Cafe said their larger goal is to raise $50,000 before the end of the year. Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war.
ANCHORAGE, AK
lazytrips.com

Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?

Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear from North Slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and teh Alaska Zoo is bringing one young cub some comfort this winter. According to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency was alerted last month to an approximately 10- to 11-month-old male bear cub wandering the Prudhoe Bay region, in the farthest north reaches of Alaska.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle. When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bean's Café passes out meals to those in need

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

The Anchorage Public Library finally has a confirmed director

For the first time since May of 2021, the Anchorage Public Library has a confirmed director. “We’ve been waiting for you for 18 months and I’m so glad you’re here,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Tuesday, before the Assembly confirmed Virginia McClure in a 10-0 vote.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that shut the Seward Highway down for hours on Wednesday. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police, the Seward Highway was closed near mile 78, near where the construction on the Placer River bridge is taking place. The highway was closed after the crash at 2:19 p.m. Police issued an updated community alert at 10:04 p.m. that all lanes of the Seward Highway had reopened.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Strong winds continue Saturday, return Sunday afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous and power outages persist into the Saturday evening in parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Blizzard warnings extended, high winds expected to continue through the night. Strong winds are expected to continue in the Matanuska Valley from Palmer...
ANCHORAGE, AK

