ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — An attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa on Monday killed six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has played a prominent role in the fight against the group, SDF officials said. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy