Cleveland, OH

Not quite a miracle on 105th Street, but a touching Christmas story nonetheless

By Irv Oslin
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptNxJ_0jr6dtXO00

There’s a Christmas story I like to tell from time to time. It’s in no danger of winning a place among such holiday classics as “A Christmas Carol,” “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for that matter. Most people wouldn’t find it touching or amusing.

But, in some weird way, it touches upon the holiday spirit.

It’s a coming-of-age story that took place on the West Side of Cleveland. On West 105th Street to be exact.

In my early teens I lived near there and worked in a bakery − scraping hardened dough off bread racks for 75 cents an hour. Next door to the bakery was a lawyer’s office. The attorney lived in the back room. I can’t recall his name. He was a lonely old man and quick to anger. Which made him a tempting target for taunting from teenage boys.

Taunting leads to lesson-by-pistol-whipping

And taunt we did. We’d walk by his storefront office, bang on the plate glass window, then trot off down the street laughing hysterically. He’d come stomping out the door, pull his ever-present cigar from his mouth, shake a fist at us and vow to get us “one of these days.”

One of those days arrived on a dark night when I was walking past his office after working at the bakery. I was alone. He stepped out of the shadows with a gun in his hand and grabbed me by the front of my shirt. The old man pistol-whipped me and shoved me to the ground, then retreated to his office.

I didn’t call the police or tell my father what had happened. I knew I had it coming. I never taunted him again.

Winter came and I was Christmas shopping for my parents and siblings at a drug store up the street. I noticed a glass humidor full of cigars behind the counter and was seized by the spirit of Christmas. It cost more than I made in two weekends of scraping burnt dough off the bread racks at the bakery. But it didn’t matter.

A gift only realized a couple years later

I bought the humidor. On Christmas Eve, I wrapped it and placed it between the screen door and front door of the law office.

Two or three years later, I bought my first car − an old brown Chevy with a mismatched blue door and a litany of other imperfections. I took the title to the attorney to be notarized.

I don’t think he recognized me. Or perhaps he didn’t care because he had made his point on that dark night when he accosted me.

Curious, I asked him whether he’d received the humidor of cigars. I explained why I’d left it in his door.

He had but never opened it. Suspecting the package might contain a bomb, he called the police. They carted it off so it could be “safely disposed of.” Knowing the Cleveland Police, it probably was — one cigar at a time with a nice glass of Scotch.

He notarized the title and said nothing more. As I was walking out the door, I looked back to see the old attorney seated at his desk, his eyes watering. I closed the door, leaving him with his dignity intact. And perhaps a bit of forgiveness in his heart.

