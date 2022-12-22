Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Three Popular Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Are Avalanche, Cosmos, And Dogeliens
Imagine placing an order for a cup to be delivered to your doorstep, but instead, you get a spoon on delivery. That’s a true instance of disappointment. These three cryptocurrencies including Dogeliens (DOGET), are the exact crypto packages desired and ordered by most traders. Avalanche Is Advancing Every Single...
bitcoinist.com
Why Is Everyone Buying Jetshare Tokens?
With the current downward trend in the blockchain industry, now is the time to inspect the crypto market and carefully invest in strong projects with good fundamentals. With the current state of the world, there has never been a better time to diversify your income. RJ Aleksandrs, a pilot and...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin 7-Day Hashrate Down To September Levels As US Storm Disrupts Miners
Data shows the 7-day average Bitcoin hashrate has now fallen to lows not seen since September, as blizzards temporarily disrupt miners in the US. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Has Shown Wild Fluctuations Recently. The last few days have seen extreme cold-weather conditions across the US, causing power and road-related disruptions, as...
bitcoinist.com
From Bitcoin to Astar: Tracking Japan’s Love Affair With Blockchain
Japan loves blockchain. From the father of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to modern day smart contract networks, Japan’s shifting tech tastes say a lot about the country’s culture – and the evolution of the crypto industry at large. Unpacking Japan’s evolving appetite for blockchain in all its forms calls for a short history lesson spanning the sector’s origins to the present day.
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Has No Debt And Assets Are Segregated, Report Says
Binance has been under intense scrutiny since it released its proof of reserves about a month ago. The crypto exchange had done so in a bid to assure users that all deposited funds were safe and that it was not going to collapse like FTX, but this had backfired spectacularly for the company. As the FUD ramped up, more than $6 billion was withdrawn from the exchange in a matter of days. Now, Binance has come forward to address the most pressing questions from the community.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Welcomes Nigeria’s Push to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. Why this matters: If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
bitcoinist.com
APY Gains Made Simple With Oryen Network And Aave (AAVE). ORY Presale Live
With the crypto market at a multi-year low, now is the perfect time to buy a presale that is likely to launch into a new macro uptrend. One of these projects is Oryen Network, which allows users to stake ORY tokens with its signature protocol OAT and get up to 90% APY on their assets. This fixed APY rate is market-leading compared to other platforms, as it is backed by a plethora of systems such as Oryen Swap and Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). As more people recognize this and begin staking ORY tokens using OAT, Oryen Network is quickly becoming one of the most talked about projects on YouTube and other communities.
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Sooner Or Later Transcend Projects Like Cardano And Bitcoin Cash?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL), Stacks (STX), or Snowfall Protocol (SNW) – How Do they Compare?
Solana, Stacks, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)have all been in the news for both good and bad reasons. The three cryptocurrencies have different utilities and have responded to their macroenvironment differently. They have either completely faltered or stood against the bearish tides to come out as champions. Let’s find out the...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH)’s Success Predicted to Boost Polygon (MATIC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets Investors Holdings in Presale
According to many cryptocurrency analysts, the success of Ethereum (ETH), especially after the Merge, is expected to boost the performance of Polygon (MATIC) in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been rewarding early investors with massive gains in presale. By bridging the gap between innovative entrepreneurs and eager...
bitcoinist.com
Looking For 50X Returns In 2023? Consider Solana, Ripple, and Big Eyes Coin
The 2022 crypto market came with a lot of negatives that left investors downcast and disappointed. In anticipation of the new year, price forecasters have downplayed the likelihood of most current cryptocurrencies setting a new record high. However, they are convinced that a strong run might occur. The correct crypto...
bitcoinist.com
The Utility Of Big Eyes Coin Can Potentially Set It At The Top In 2023 — Find Out How Ethereum And XRP Are Doing
The reach for cryptocurrencies is ever-widening as PayPal has declared that it’ll launch its services to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in Luxembourg pretty soon. We see this broadening spectrum of digital currencies and their utilization in different sectors. The demand has undoubtedly surged with the expansion, and the idea sells like nothing else because it’s the buyer it respects and grants authority to, unlike conventional means. Hence, more and more people buy this concept, and the industry will potentially grow in the future, given its utility. Despite that, there’s plenty to select from, and it’s pretty challenging to sift through the logs of projects without any idea about them. You can’t just dive in on luck. The more data-driven you are, the more probable it is for you to double up your game. Let’s start with the first on our list – Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Comments / 0