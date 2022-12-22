ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onekindesign.com

Industrial modern home celebrates indoor-outdoor living in the Utah Mountains

BERG Design in collaboration with AMB Design has created this industrial modern mountain home, located in the private community of Victory Ranch, just minutes from Park City, Utah. This project beautifully blends industrial modern with the softness of comfort and an indoor/outdoor appreciation. The exterior facade of this home is...
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

2 Eagle Mountain residents spread holiday cheer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nothing says Happy Holidays like someone yelling at you with a furrowed brow and an angry, accusatory finger. Then again, there is something else that conveys the same message, and it comes in the form of a smile, a wave and a "Ho-ho-ho." In recent weeks,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski village, with homes and commercial space, coming to Nordic Valley

EDEN, Utah — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes, and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism for the county.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Deer Valley helps ignite holiday memories

Santa Claus is one of Deer Valley’s most famous guests, and he will make a stop at the resort on Christmas Eve day before heading off to deliver presents to good children around the world. The jolly elf will be seen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski resorts offering free gas for carpoolers

SALT LAKE CITY — Those planning to head up Little Cottonwood Canyon this weekend have the chance at having their gas covered. The key to getting free gas is to carpool. Employees from Snowbird and Alta will be patrolling the parking lots armed with a few $50-dollar gas cards.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Paints It Red In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy