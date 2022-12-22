Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
onekindesign.com
Industrial modern home celebrates indoor-outdoor living in the Utah Mountains
BERG Design in collaboration with AMB Design has created this industrial modern mountain home, located in the private community of Victory Ranch, just minutes from Park City, Utah. This project beautifully blends industrial modern with the softness of comfort and an indoor/outdoor appreciation. The exterior facade of this home is...
Sharing your yard: North American porcupine
UTAH — The North American porcupine, Erethizon dorsatum (which translates to quill pig), is a large rodent common in Utah, albeit elusive as they are solitary critters. The only species […]
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
ksl.com
2 Eagle Mountain residents spread holiday cheer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nothing says Happy Holidays like someone yelling at you with a furrowed brow and an angry, accusatory finger. Then again, there is something else that conveys the same message, and it comes in the form of a smile, a wave and a "Ho-ho-ho." In recent weeks,...
kslnewsradio.com
Ski village, with homes and commercial space, coming to Nordic Valley
EDEN, Utah — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes, and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism for the county.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
ksl.com
A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
Park Record
Deer Valley helps ignite holiday memories
Santa Claus is one of Deer Valley’s most famous guests, and he will make a stop at the resort on Christmas Eve day before heading off to deliver presents to good children around the world. The jolly elf will be seen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
kslnewsradio.com
Ski resorts offering free gas for carpoolers
SALT LAKE CITY — Those planning to head up Little Cottonwood Canyon this weekend have the chance at having their gas covered. The key to getting free gas is to carpool. Employees from Snowbird and Alta will be patrolling the parking lots armed with a few $50-dollar gas cards.
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
Weber County looking to crack down on short-term rentals
Weber County officials are looking to adopt a new ordinance to enforce restrictions and rules regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the area. It’s a subject that is a hot issue for residents in Ogden Valley.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Paints It Red In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Salt Lake City due to bad weather
Severe weather has caused airports nationwide to experience an overwhelming number of flight cancellations and delays on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Salt Lake City International Airport is no exception.
Comments / 0