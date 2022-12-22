ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Campbell and company swing massive second-half run in Archbishop Williams' convincing win

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAIvx_0jr6bEZh00

BROCKTON — First it was a drizzle. Then a steady rainfall. It was an outright downpour within a moment's notice.

Knotted at 24 at half against a testy Cardinal Spellman High boys basketball squad Wednesday night, something just seemed to flip. As the Bishops proceeded to allow just four points in the third quarter, it was just the foreword of a 46-16 second-half run the team uncorked to pack up a convincing 70-40 win over the Cardinals on its way back home to Braintree.

Capped by back-to-back dagger 3-pointers from star senior Josh Campbell -- one from the wing in front of the Bishops' bench, the other a few strides to the left, deep into the corner -- with less seven minutes to play, one momentum-swinging shot attempt after another funneled down the hatch.

Campbell tallied game-high totals of 17 points and 11 rebounds, as well as 2 steals, in the team's second win of the young season.

“This is just the start. We can improve as a team a lot more," Campbell said. "I think we can get even better throughout the season.”

In the first half, the Bishops knocked down just one 3-pointer as a team. Senior Nate Pelton had just 2 points and starting shooting guard Charlie Conners didn't have any.

That didn't last long.

“We came together at half and said we have to play as a team," said senior center Lorenzo Jackson.

Connors scored all 10 of his points in the second-half avalanche, of which Pelton was integral in as the forward came off the bench and stepped into long-distance shots with confidence. He hit two of the team's seven second-half threes.

Pelton hit one from the left corner to put the Bishops ahead 34-26 with 3:03 left in the third, then, after Connors drilled one of his own from the right wing, he popped to the top of the key and drilled yet another trey at the 1:06 mark off an assist from Campbell to push the lead to 40-28.

“Shots just started falling," Campbell said. "We all got warmed up and we worked better as a team, we passed the ball more and got open shots.”

“I think the first half, (Cardinal Spellman) did a great job pressuring us," head coach Brian Holden said. "We want to play fast, but we didn’t play with a lot of poise. We talked about that at halftime. Slowing yourself down enough not to turn it over, try to take better shots. I thought we (did that well enough) to get better looks at the basket."

“When you make shots, it opens it up for everything else. (Like) driving lanes. We were lucky enough to get open looks and we knocked them down," Holden added. "It helps fuel your motivation to play more D.”

Archies won the third quarter by an 18-4 margin. The defense clamped down to force Spellman into just four made field goals in the second half -- two stemmed from uncontested fast break layups by senior point guard Kristian Simpson, who finished tied with senior forward Jaydan Exalus for a team-high 11 points.

“We work really hard. We run really, really hard," Campbell said. "We get ahead on the defense, we play hard defense. I think we can improve by boxing out, staying in front of your man and less fouling.”

The Bishops advanced to the Div. 3 Sweet 16 a season ago, where they fell to No. 6 Latin Academy by a 66-55 final score as the No. 11 seed. The ride also saw the team clinch its first tournament win since 2015. Right in stride, Campbell is also coming off a junior campaign to remember.

As a reigning Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic, he stacked a pair of 37-point masterpieces en route to averaging 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He also took the internet by storm with a series of windmill dunks captured on camera and scooped up by the 'Ball is Life' Instagram page. The clip was viewed by over 1 million people.

“His motor is incredible. Every day in practice, he brings the energy," Holden said. "He can do other things other than score, which helps us. Defensively blocking shots, getting on the glass. He’s an overall good player.”

Archbishop Williams debuted this season with a 79-61 win over Bishop Fenwick last week. Things are trending upwards all the way around, especially for the six seniors (Conners, Pelton, Campbell, Jackson, Brendan Foster and Jack Solomon) back to make the most of their final run.

Rounding out the box score Wednesday, junior guard Tristan Rodriguez scored 10 points and both Jackson and shifty sophomore combo-guard Julian Sustache followed with nine for the Bishops (2-0). Pelton finished with eight and junior Andre Espaillat put in five. The Bishops play Madison Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

For Cardinal Spellman (2-1), junior center Marvin Petit-Free finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block. Simpson also contributed 7 rebounds and 4 steals to his 11 points and Exalus collected 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

“This is just the start," said Josh Campbell. "We can improve as a team a lot more. I think we can get even better throughout the season.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonusa.com

Your Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Boston’s North End

One of Boston's most iconic foodie neighborhoods, the North End is a staple for visitors and locals alike. Whether you're searching for the best chicken parmesan, the city's best espresso martini, or cooking that reminds you of your Nonna while away from home, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston. Perfect for a cozy night in cooler weather, an intimate date night with someone special, European-like energy in the summer with outdoor dining, or just an amazing meal – we've gathered your guide to Italian Restaurants in Boston's North End:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm

BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe."   High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution. 
BOSTON, MA
frmedia.org

Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
BREWSTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Updated: 4:45 PM-CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter bringing the Cape 64 MPH winds, coastal flooding

CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates). 8:00 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are reported in Sandwich and Bourne.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy