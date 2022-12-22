ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme leads to downfall of a once-popular baby name

By News.com.au
 4 days ago

A viral meme reserved to make fun of overzealous white women has led to the downfall of one name.

The name Karen was only registered once in the United Kingdom in 2022, according to the popular site BabyCentre. It had four registrations in 2021 – meaning there was a 75 percent drop in popularity for the name.

For boys, the name Donald has fallen out of favor with only one registration in 2022 compared to six in 2021.

BabyCentre predicts that in 2023, the names will likely fall off the list altogether.

Other girls’ names such as Barbie, Carrie, Tegan, Deirdre, Katrina, Britney, and Farrah had no registrations in 2022.

For boys, the names Rhett, Brent, Cliff, Giles and Nigel, and Maximillian had no registrations in 2022, according to the site.

Meaning names popular in the 1960s, such as Kermit, have also dropped off, according to another site called Nameberry.

Names like Barbie, Carrie, Tegan, Deirdre, Katrina, Britney and Farrah had no registrations in 2022.
For boys’ names, Donald has been used less with only one registration in 2022 compared to six in 2021.
It also says while other fruit-inspired names such as Clementine are gaining popularity, names such as Cherry are also dropping off.

But there is a stack of baby names that are expected to skyrocket in popularity, due in part to celebrities and royals.

The name Archie will gain popularity, thanks to the coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in recent months, Nameberry predicted.

For girls, the name Karen was only registered once in the United Kingdom in 2022.
Everest, Atlas, and Wilder – all adventure-inspired names – will garner popularity in the new year.

For women, the name Billie is tipped to be a big one in 2023, thanks to the growing trend of giving girls androgynous names and the popular singer Billie Eilish.

Joelene is also set to be a big winner.

Meanwhile, Halston is set to be the name that will replace names such as Hallie and Hayley.

