Knicks’ Quentin Grimes held out because of sprained right ankle

Quentin Grimes’ string of 14 consecutive starts came to an end on Wednesday because of a sprained right ankle. While the second-year guard said on Tuesday night he was fine after landing awkwardly on Warriors guard Ty Jerome, it worsened overnight and he was held out of the game after testing it beforehand.

“I don’t think it’s anything long term,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Raptors, 113-106, at the Garden.

Grimes missed almost all of training camp and the first month of the regular season due to a sore left foot. Immanuel Quickley started in his place and scored 20 points while hitting six 3-pointers.

Grimes meant a lot to the Knicks during the winning streak, averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range and notching a 21.1 NET rating, meaning the Knicks were outscoring the opposition by 21.1 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.

Robert Sabo

“I think he’s an important player, because he’s a strong two-way player,” Thibodeau said. “But someone’s out injured, next guy, get in there and get the job done.”

Thibodeau said he was uncertain if Grimes would be available for Friday’s game against the Bulls at the Garden. He did like how Quickley played.

Quickley has hit 11 3-pointers in the last two games after making just nine of his previous 37 in the six contests preceding them

“I thought ‘Quick’ gave us a really solid game. Really solid,” Thibodeau said. “He’s been playing well, too. So, I think the way he’s shooting the ball, we knew that would come around for him. He’s not hesitating. He’s letting it go.”

Thibodeau closed with Isaiah Hartenstein over Mitchell Robinson. Robinson was laboring and Thibodeau just stuck with Hartenstein because he felt the group on the floor was playing well.

With Grimes out, Derrick Rose received his first rotational minutes since Dec. 3. He had two points in eight minutes off the bench. … The Raptors were without Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Gary Trent Jr. (quad) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe).