Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ir5ko_0jr6aKyg00

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.

Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.

Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).

Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.

Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.

00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve

02:40 Houston Texans

06:00 Chicago Bears

07:50 Los Angeles Rams

09:40 Denver Broncos

11:25 Arizona Cardinals

13:15 Indianapolis Colts

15:50 New Orleans Saints

19:05 Carolina Panthers

21:20 Atlanta Falcons

23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers

30:15 Las Vegas Raiders

31:45 Green Bay Packers

34:45 Cleveland Browns

35:55 Tennessee Titans

37:20 Seattle Seahawks

40:00 New England Patriots

42:50 Detroit Lions

44:25 Washington Commanders

45:35 Miami Dolphins

47:05 Los Angeles Chargers

49:55 New York Giants

50:50 Baltimore Ravens

52:05 San Francisco 49ers

55:00 Dallas Cowboys

56:45 Cincinnati Bengals

62:25 Minnesota Vikings

63:00 Kansas City Chiefs

65:10 Buffalo Bills

66:25 Philadelphia Eagles

68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

The Comeback

Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate

A New England Patriots legend is predicting Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023. Legendary safety Rodney Harrison, who won two Super Bowls with Brady as part of the Patriots, thinks Brady will leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after this season. Harrison interviewed Brady as part of his NBC broadcasting responsibilities ahead Read more... The post Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Gives Young Fan A Pair Of Sneakers After His Father Passed Away

I can’t even imagine the pain and sadness that comes from losing your dad, especially at such a young age. It’s simply something you can’t even put into words, especially being a kid and knowing that you won’t ever get to share any moments with your father again. That’s exactly what happened to five-year-old Aydin Laborde, a die hard Buffalo Bills fan who lost his father earlier this year to a brain aneurism. Aydin had the opportunity to meet his […] The post Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Gives Young Fan A Pair Of Sneakers After His Father Passed Away first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

For three quarters on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins did enough. Then, in the fourth quarter, they — and particularly their ball security — thoroughly imploded. The same quarterback who entered December with 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions in nine games matched that turnover...
Raiders lose Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end sustained an elbow injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Updated Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022

Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 16

Six NFL teams have clinched playoff berths thus far in 2022. Four more could join them in Week 16, while a couple of teams can officially clinch division titles as well. That means we could have a pretty clear look at the playoff picture by the end of Christmas Day, and more than a handful of teams could see their mathematical chances of qualifying for the postseason evaporate.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury updates after Week 16 win over Commanders

The 49ers left their Week 16 showdown against the Commanders with a 37-20 win and their health intact. San Francisco’s only injury issue during the game came in late in the third quarter when cornerback Charvarius Ward exited to the medical tent on the sideline. He was later seen walking to the locker room with trainers. It turned out he was experiencing some nausea that required some examination.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2023 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: After Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, some movement in the lottery

LAS VEGAS — The top two spots are likely to stay the same leading up to the 2023 NBA draft with 7-foot-4 French center Victor Wembanyama as the favored No. 1 pick and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson taking the No. 2 slot. Where it starts to get interesting is at No. 3 with a handful of options. Alabama's Brandon Miller is one of the best shooting wings in college hoops. Overtime Elite's Amen Thompson and Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. are two of the best guards in the country. Villanova's Cam Whitmore has returned from a preseason thumb injury and is settling in well heading into conference play. He has been high on NBA draft boards since the summer.
OREGON STATE
Tampa, FL
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
6M+
Views
