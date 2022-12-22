Read full article on original website
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Business Monday ETC: Dec. 26, 2022
Monson Savings Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Hispanic-American Institute, headquartered in Springfield, in support of its work in Western Massachusetts. “Monson Savings Bank supports the Hispanic-American Institute and the important work that they are doing for our communities,” said Dan Moriarty, bank president and CEO. “We applaud them for all of the amazing work that they do to make the world a better place, and more specifically, the amazing work that they are doing to make the local communities that we live in a better place. The Springfield community is truly fortunate to now have a branch in our area. We are looking forward to the bright future that the Springfield Branch will have and to our continued partnership.”
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
People in Business: Dec. 26, 2022
Dr. Joseph Sills has been named the chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Before moving to Wing, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of emergency medicine at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate.
Here’s where Worcester residents can dispose of their Christmas trees
Worcester residents that want to rid themselves of their Christmas trees quickly after gifts are unwrapped Sunday can start doing so Tuesday. The city will be accepting live Christmas trees for disposal at three sites starting Tuesday and through Jan. 8, according to a post from City of Worcester 311.
MassLive.com
West Springfield Fire Dept. makes Christmas Eve rescue in Conn. River
The West Springfield Fire Department made a river rescue at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Lt. Tony Spear, the department’s public information officer. The rescue took place in the section of river near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale streets, and was the result of the fast-falling rain, Spear said.
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
Holyoke to launch 150th anniversary celebration with January kick-off
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia will preside over an official 150th anniversary kickoff in January, followed by a formal dedication in April to commemorate the city’s founding in 1873. “As Holyoke works for a progressive and prosperous future, we never lose sight of our extraordinary past,” Garcia...
19 displaced as fire guts Bay Street building in Springfield on Christmas Eve
Nineteen people were forced from their 155 Bay St. home Christmas Eve as a 2-alarm fire on the third floor of the multi-family building heavily damaged the structure. Springfield fire officials said they received a 911 call reporting the fire at about 10 p.m. Smoke and flames were evident when emergency crews arrived and a second alarm was struck.
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 18-24
A condo in Holyoke that sold for $125,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 98 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $299,589. The average price per square foot ended up at $205.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,918-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in West Springfield that sold for $285,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Be human, be kind: We can be both (Viewpoint)
The bumper sticker showed up on a car in front of me on the way to work last week. It struck a chord, not just because of the timing but because of some reflecting I’ve been doing over the past year. If I were to have just one wish...
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Chicopee to identify and address risky street crossings following pedestrian deaths
CHICOPEE — Following six fatal crashes that have taken place in two months, city officials are asking residents to notify them of any areas where a high volume of people cross the street that need to be made safer. That means installing warning beacons at some crosswalks, repainting faded...
