Read full article on original website
Related
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be […] The post Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as […] The post Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Broncos’ Randy Gregory Throws Punch at Rams OL After Blowout Loss: VIDEO
Things went from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. Defensive end Randy Gregory couldn’t contain his... The post Broncos’ Randy Gregory Throws Punch at Rams OL After Blowout Loss: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
New York Post
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
Jerry Jones says he’s been a good boy, still dreaming of Dallas Cowboys division title
Jerry Jones on Cowboys division title hopes: “This is what i deserve...I’ve been a good boy. With two games to go, I’m gonna allow myself some visions and dreams”
Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed
Sunday night was certainly not a good night for the Denver Broncos as the team suffered a horribly lopsided 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in prime time on Christmas. The whole issue was made all the more embarrassing for the Broncos when a few Broncos players got into a heated exchange on the Read more... The post Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns guard Wyatt Teller frustrated by lack of 'execution at the right time' in loss
CLEVELAND — The game the Browns played on Christmas Eve against the New Orleans Saints was the kind of game right guard Wyatt Teller lives to play. It was cold. It was a game in which every yard was going to be a fight. It was a game that should've played right into the Browns' hands with how they're constructed, at least on offense. ...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints
The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury.
Thunder Near the Top of Multiple Team Hustle Stats
One reason for Oklahoma City’s recent success is the team’s hustle on the court.
Comments / 0