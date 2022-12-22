Read full article on original website
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The highly-contagious Omicron subvariant XBB has surged to more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern United States and risks spreading fast as millions of Americans begin holiday travel on Friday.
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
The CDC finally put a number on how many lives long COVID has claimed: ‘It’s probably an undercount’
Lilly Downs, who has been in and out of the hospital with long COVID, pets facility dog Posey at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. We’ve all heard of long COVID, the mysterious ailment that plagues people for weeks and months after they first become infected with the virus still gripping the world. But health authorities haven’t tallied how many deaths were related to it—until now.
Two-thirds of states reporting 'very high' or 'high' levels of flu-like activity: CDC
Two-thirds of states across the country are reporting either "very high" or "high" levels of influenza-like activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report. As of the week ending Nov. 19, the latest date for which data is available, 16 states as well as New York...
String of Child Deaths from Strep A Alarm Health Officials
A common bacterial infection known as Strep A has likely killed over a dozen children in the UK in recent months. On Friday, health officials reported yet another fatality linked to the bacteria, which can, in rare cases, cause a more invasive and life-threatening infection. There are likely several reasons why the outbreak appears to be more severe than usual, though government experts have ruled out the possibility of a more virulent strain behind it.
CDC warns RSV, flu and Covid outbreak will last months
The rampant spread of illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in America could continue to wreak havoc on hospitals for months, US officials warn. There has been an explosion of viruses that were suppressed during the Covid pandemic in recent months which optimistic scientists hope has already peaked.
US life expectancy fell again in 2021, hitting lowest level since 1996
The average U.S. life expectancy shortened by seven months in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), driven mainly by COVID-19 and drug overdoses from synthetic opioids.
Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data...
Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 jumps 29% to highest in two months
The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has jumped to its highest level in almost two months, with admissions once again running above those for people with the flu.A total of 8,643 patients in hospital had tested positive for coronavirus on December 21, a rise of 29% on the previous week, NHS data shows.The number has been on an upwards trend since the end of last month and is now at its highest point since October 28.The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 9.6 per 100,000 people last week, slightly above the equivalent rate for flu...
CDC report: Life expectancy falls for second straight year
Accelerating deaths from COVID-19 and drug overdoses fueled a second straight year of worsening life expectancy, down to the shortest it has been since 1996, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.The estimates, published in a new report now analyzing the "final data" on American death certificates tracked by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, make official a steep decline first reported by the agency based on "preliminary data" back in August.The final estimates differ only slightly from the provisional ones released earlier this year. At the time of the August report, federal authorities had already received...
Flu activity remains high, but decreased for a second week in a row, according to CDC data
Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continues to slow in most parts of the country, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge
At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
