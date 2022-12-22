The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has jumped to its highest level in almost two months, with admissions once again running above those for people with the flu.A total of 8,643 patients in hospital had tested positive for coronavirus on December 21, a rise of 29% on the previous week, NHS data shows.The number has been on an upwards trend since the end of last month and is now at its highest point since October 28.The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 9.6 per 100,000 people last week, slightly above the equivalent rate for flu...

3 DAYS AGO