Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Every Marvel Phase 4 movie and TV show ranked, from worst to best
Full spoilers for Marvel Phase 4 follow. You’ve been warned. Marvel Phase 4 has drawn to a close. The first part of the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with some terrific films and shows interspersed with plenty of middling to poor offerings. Given Marvel’s track record for making highly entertaining films, that’s something of a disappointment.
TechRadar
I’ve become obsessed with a simulation of the Titanic
For developer THG, building a forensically accurate recreation of the famous doomed steamliner RMS Titanic – down to the rivet, mind you – was the easy part. The difficult bit has been figuring out how to make a game out of it. Welcome to the existential puzzle that...
Comments / 0