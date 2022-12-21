SANTA FE – Here is the list of top 10 baby names in New Mexico in 2022 as compiled by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics. * Provisional as of 12/21/2022. Provisional data is based on available records that meet data quality criteria at the time of analysis and does not include all births that occurred in 2022. Final data is subject to change.

