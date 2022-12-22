ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Edmondson, Kelley lead Manistee past Shelby in Thursday girls hoops action

Without its leading scorer Libby McCarthy, absent on vacation, the Manistee girls basketball team rose to the occasion and turned back a streaking Shelby squad, 45-30 in non-conference action in Manistee Thursday night. As the winter storm picked up intensity outside, the Chippewas turned up the defensive intensity inside and...
MANISTEE, MI

