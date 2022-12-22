ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The rise and rise of Beth Mead: Euro 22 winner and now Spoty winner

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

From plus one to runaway favourite. If there was any risk of England’s Beth Mead getting carried away with her golden boot-winning and player of the tournament heroics as the Lionesses won a first major trophy at the Euros in the summer, then it was quickly stomped on in October.

The forward was photographed at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony alongside her partner, her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, and the caption on the image read: “Vivianne Miedema and a guest”. That “guest”, who laughed off the error, would go on to finish as runner-up to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas for the international award after a stellar year, but the miscaptioning spoke to just how rapid a rise Mead’s has been on the global stage.

On home soil, Mead’s profile has exploded since the final at Wembley. The 27-year-old has become the first female football player, and just the sixth footballer (after Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs), to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

It is deserved, but it is also bittersweet, because, when Mead went up on stage to collect the trophy, she did so with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury that has probably ended her season and destroyed any hope of carrying her form for England into the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July. Her “guest” on the night, Miedema, shared that journey after rupturing the ACL in her left knee in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Lyon, less than a month after Mead suffered hers in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Mead, though, is used to fighting back stronger. The Whitby-born player’s phenomenal 2022 – in which she scored the most goals and created the most assists and chances at the Euros, after creating 64 chances for Arsenal in the calendar year and finishing the season as the fans’ player of the season and the WSL all-time leader in assists – came after the bitter disappointment at being omitted from the Team GB squad for the Olympics.

Mead scored twice in Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat of Chelsea on the opening day of the new season after being left out of the squad for Tokyo and she didn’t look back. After her third hat-trick for England in six months, following the arrival of the new England manager, Sarina Wiegman, Mead said her confidence had been restored and that she had “channelled my disappointment in the correct way”.

Mead’s talent has been long known by those that have watched the women’s game. She was recruited by Arsenal in 2017 after she scored 77 goals in 78 games for Sunderland. In her first season with the Black Cats, she finished as the National League top scorer with 23 goals in 23 games as Sunderland won the league and the FA Women’s Premier League Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158E9v_0jr6WbZP00
Beth Mead was the key figure for England at Euro 22, in which she scored the most goals and created the most assists and chances. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

In her second season she bagged 30 goals in 28 games. The following year, 2014, she led the line as Sunderland earned promotion to the Women’s Super League and then scored in the team’s stunning 2-1 defeat of the then champions, Liverpool, in their first match in the top flight before going on to finish the season as the league’s top scorer.

It was her angry and aggressive side being brought out that the then England manager, Phil Neville, said would take her to the next level. After England’s 2-0 win over Denmark before the 2019 World Cup, he said: “The penny has dropped. It’s like: ‘Do you want to go to Blackpool on your holidays or do you want to go to the moon?’ She now wants to go to the moon. Before she was happy to go to Whitley Bay and have fish and chips.”

She had forced her way into contention for the World Cup after her place had been uncertain. “She’s ready to play,” Neville said at the time. “She wasn’t six months ago. We had very harsh words with her, and she knew it. We had to really tell a few home truths to someone who was probably at a level she was happy with. But we knew she could go to a different level.”

The Olympic disappointment helped power her closer to reaching her full potential on the pitch, but a much deeper heartbreak fuelled the new urgency to hit the top heights. Mead’s mum, June, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2021.

“I know I’m not going to share all those moments with my mum for the rest of my life any more, so to share that moment with her last summer was just incredible,” Mead told the BBC after her Spoty nomination was announced. “For me, football’s always been my first true love.

“My mum sacrificed so much, she worked two jobs and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. Nearly a year down the line we found out it was incurable. She’s still fighting.”

Her dad, Richard, said: “The diagnosis with her mum, that was a trigger for her to show the world what Beth Mead is really about. I think in the Euros she managed to do that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. When Chloe Kelly’s 2022 began, the idea that a photo of herself would capture one of the defining moments of women’s football history in England, let alone of the year, was far from her mind. Kelly was battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She would make her return to the pitch in April, 11 months on from her injury, and faced a race against time to get up to speed for the Euros in July.
The Guardian

Aston Villa’s Emery will speak to Martínez about World Cup celebrations

The Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, has said he will speak to his goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez about his celebrations after Argentina’s World Cup triumph. Martínez saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the shootout with France in the final and pulled off a last-gasp save to keep out Randal Kolo Muani in extra time, but the 30-year-old has come into the spotlight following some of his celebrations.
The Guardian

Trust in Frank Lampard hangs by thread before Everton’s Boxing D-Day

Right, where were we? Police and stewards had formed a cordon to separate angry fans from angry players, Jordan Pickford was ushered away from one confrontation, Alex Iwobi gave his shirt to a supporter and had it thrown back at him and Frank Lampard held his hands up in apology after a second anaemic defeat at Bournemouth inside five days. We pick up with Everton in trouble again.
The Guardian

Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise

Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
The Guardian

Antonio Conte admits to ‘strange’ experience of watching Kane v Lloris

Antonio Conte has spoken of the “strange” experience of watching his two most senior players face each other from the penalty spot not once but twice during the World Cup. The Spurs coach has the task of making sure both Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are focused on achieving for Spurs in the second half of the Premier League season which resumes on Boxing Day. But the Italian has little doubt his two leaders will be ready, despite the unusual events of the quarter-final between England and France.
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Ben Stokes urges rethink on global cricket calendar to protect quality

England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, believes the quality of international cricket is being harmed by the sport’s scheduling. Stokes retired from one-day internationals in the summer, saying it was “unsustainable” for him to play in all three formats. Speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio...
The Guardian

Graham Potter ‘more confident’ of changing Chelsea’s fortunes after talks

Graham Potter insists he feels more confident in his role than ever before after meeting one of Chelsea’s owners during a trip to California during the World Cup. Potter spent a week on the west coast of the United States with his wife after seeing Chelsea go into the World Cup break on the back of three successive defeats – a run that has left them eight points adrift of the top four.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Wolves confirm Matheus Cunha signing from Atlético Madrid in £44m deal

Wolves have signed the Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from Atlético Madrid with an obligation to buy for €50m (£44m). The 23-year-old will join Julen Lopetegui’s squad from 1 January subject to a work permit. The former Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin player moved to Atlético in the summer of 2021 and scored seven goals last season but has struggled for playing time this term.
The Guardian

The classic ocean poetry taking on troubling new meanings

TS Eliot wrote The Dry Salvages as second world war bombs fell on London. The poem imagines humanity adrift in a leaky boat, the sea “all about us”. But poetry, like the sea, is never still. “Where is there an end to the drifting wreckage,” the poem asks. The answer: “There is no end, but addition” reads differently in 2022 than in 1941, as 12m tonnes of plastic are added to the oceans each year.
ALASKA STATE
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
The Guardian

Kevin De Bruyne claims goal obsession can drive Erling Haaland to 800 club

Kevin De Bruyne believes Erling Haaland is so obsessed with scoring that the Manchester City striker can register 800 goals in his career. The Norwegian’s opener in Thursday’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool was his 24th strike in 19 appearances in all competitions this season. His total career tally is approaching 200.
The Guardian

Can you beat this fiendish Christmas quiz?

The names of 16 films from Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Films of the 1990s are concealed in this poem. They may be written forwards or backwards, separated by spaces, punctuation or line breaks (for instance, “No, it celebrates … ” would conceal “Election”).’. My...
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy