10-year U.S. Treasury yield rises slightly as investors gauge 2023 Fed policy
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Wednesday as investors fretted over economic growth and monetary policy direction for 2023. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 1 basis point at 3.875%. The yield on the. note dipped by 1 basis point and was last trading at around...
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year...
Dow gains nearly 400 points Thursday as Wall Street attempts a year-end rebound
Stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 390 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 gained 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.6%. The Dow and S&P are up 0.3% each for the week, while the Nasdaq is...
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
New sanctions starting to bite Russia's economy as Moscow admits deficit impact
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
Shares of China-based funeral company are surging as Covid infections spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Dallas Fed energy survey shows growing pessimism
From supply-chain issues to fears of a recession, optimism in the Texas energy sector is starting to wane.
Will refinancing corporate debt lead to pain for the U.S. economy?
When the clock strikes midnight in two days, the clock will also start ticking on corporate America's need to refinance trillions of dollars in debt. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year
LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The casino stocks rose following China's announcement that it will end quarantine for international travelers starting Jan. 8. Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts have outsize exposure to the country given their operations in Macao. They added 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
Worried about the economy? These 5 successful companies were started during the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
Jim Cramer takes a hard look at markets as we exit 2022
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labor market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for...
Fmr. Morgan Stanley Asia Chair Steven Roach warns China is unprepared for zero-Covid fallout
Stephen Roach, Fmr. Morgan Stanley Asia chairman and Yale University sr. fellow, on what he expects from China's move to loosen its zero-Covid policy. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Mike Khouw, Courtney Garcia, Victoria Fernandez and Steve Grasso.
Treasury yields climb as investors consider economic outlook for 2023
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The move in bond yields put pressure on growth stocks, dragging down technology shares and the...
