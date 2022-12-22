ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'

Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
CNBC

New sanctions starting to bite Russia's economy as Moscow admits deficit impact

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC

2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
CNBC

European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year

LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The casino stocks rose following China's announcement that it will end quarantine for international travelers starting Jan. 8. Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts have outsize exposure to the country given their operations in Macao. They added 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
CNBC

Worried about the economy? These 5 successful companies were started during the Great Recession

With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
The Hill

Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge

In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
CNBC

Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data

Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labor market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb as investors consider economic outlook for 2023

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The move in bond yields put pressure on growth stocks, dragging down technology shares and the...

