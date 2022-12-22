ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy