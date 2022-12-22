Effective: 2022-12-26 04:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.

