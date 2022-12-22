Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens expected during the overnight and early morning hours. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens expected during the overnight and early morning hours. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. * WHERE...Okaloosa Inland County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0