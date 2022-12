SAN FRANCISCO -- Forward Draymond Green had a blunt assessment about what is holding the Golden State Warriors back following the team's 1-5 road trip. "Right now, I think we are very fragile," Green said Friday after practice. "You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are. The only way to break them is by being mentally tough."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO