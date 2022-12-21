ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com

FEMA Helpline announces holiday hours

BRANDON, Fla. – The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays. The call center schedule is:. All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov...
FLORIDA STATE
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida

Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Attorney General Moody secures millions following antitrust investigation into automotive parts manufacturers price fixing allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Attorney General Ashley Moody secured more than $13 million in an antitrust case against major automotive parts manufacturers. The funds come at the conclusion of an investigation against more than 60 manufacturers, including Hitachi, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric. The investigation into the companies’ conduct found evidence of the manufacturers fixing prices and rigging contract bids. As a result of the companies’ actions, public entities paid more for vehicles needed for public services, including police cruisers.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy