Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolntimesnews.com
East boys fall to Hickory-----Basketball Roundup
The East Lincoln boys suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in a 63-51 setback to the Hickory Red Tornadoes in Denver. Hickory was led by a balanced offensive attack, with four players scoring in double figures.
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar
United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of customers were without power Saturday due to Duke Energy blackouts...
iredellfreenews.com
A Major Milestone: Hard-working veteran celebrates 100th birthday
David Jones Parker has a huge reason to celebrate this holiday season — he’s turning 100 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, his family and friends gathered at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the “good and hard-working man.”. Born in Alexander County on December 26, 1922, Parker...
Chef to push culinary envelope with latest restaurant in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart is set to elevate fine dining in Charlotte. His restaurant Counter- opens today in west Charlotte, ending months of construction-related delays. It is at 2001 W. Morehead St. and part of the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project. “This means that we can finally be...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
Charlotte Stories
Belmont Just Discharged Over 5,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater
The City of Belmont just had an emergency incident involving the discharge of untreated wastewater into the South Fork River. Due to heavy rains the morning of December 22, 2022, the wastewater lift station was overloaded and the city had to make an emergency discharge at 2021 Oaks Parkway. According to the City of Belmont’s Water Distribution and Collections Division of the Public Works Department, the discharge amounted to approximately 5,250 gallons of untreated wastewater.
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WBTV
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
WBTV
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
Comments / 0