Township Of Taylorsville, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

East boys fall to Hickory-----Basketball Roundup

The East Lincoln boys suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in a 63-51 setback to the Hickory Red Tornadoes in Denver. Hickory was led by a balanced offensive attack, with four players scoring in double figures.
DENVER, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar

United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A Major Milestone: Hard-working veteran celebrates 100th birthday

David Jones Parker has a huge reason to celebrate this holiday season — he’s turning 100 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, his family and friends gathered at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the “good and hard-working man.”. Born in Alexander County on December 26, 1922, Parker...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Belmont Just Discharged Over 5,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater

The City of Belmont just had an emergency incident involving the discharge of untreated wastewater into the South Fork River. Due to heavy rains the morning of December 22, 2022, the wastewater lift station was overloaded and the city had to make an emergency discharge at 2021 Oaks Parkway. According to the City of Belmont’s Water Distribution and Collections Division of the Public Works Department, the discharge amounted to approximately 5,250 gallons of untreated wastewater.
BELMONT, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC

