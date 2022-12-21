Read full article on original website
Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com
FEMA Helpline announces holiday hours
BRANDON, Fla. – The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays. The call center schedule is:. All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee Health opens Mobile Health Care Clinic in Dunbar community
Lee Health has opened a new mobile health care clinic to help serve the Dunbar Community. The mobile clinic was established to provide services to Dunbar residents after Lee Health’s Lee Community Healthcare office was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian. Located at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
January programs at North Fort Myers Public Library
Next month’s roster of activities at North Fort Myers Public Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Chasing Your SNPs: Why Genetics Matters in Genealogy. 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7, 14. Sessions are designed for people interested in DNA analysis for genealogy....
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Attorney General Moody secures millions following antitrust investigation into automotive parts manufacturers price fixing allegations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Attorney General Ashley Moody secured more than $13 million in an antitrust case against major automotive parts manufacturers. The funds come at the conclusion of an investigation against more than 60 manufacturers, including Hitachi, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric. The investigation into the companies’ conduct found evidence of the manufacturers fixing prices and rigging contract bids. As a result of the companies’ actions, public entities paid more for vehicles needed for public services, including police cruisers.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
The Southwest Florida Symphony rocks out with Elton John tribute concert
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes, and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Athletes of the Week – 12/23/22
The point guard turned in two double-digit scoring performances in a pair of Viking wins last week. O’Halloran dropped an impressive 27 points versus Marco Island Academy, adding 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. She followed up with a 14-point game versus Bonita Springs with 3 boards and 3 steals.
Comments / 0