Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global is excited to partner with the Indiana Teachers of English Language Learners (I-TELL) Project to provide a pathway for English Language Learners Licensure in the state of Indiana. Through a grant from I-Tell, current teachers can use I-TELL scholarships to English Language Learners Licensure at IWU for free. This partnership will eliminate the financial burden of ELL Licensure for Indiana teachers and help respond to the high demand for ELL teachers across the state.

MARION, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO