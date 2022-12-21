Read full article on original website
indwes.edu
New Grant Enables Indiana Wesleyan University to Fund English Language Learners Licensure for Teachers
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global is excited to partner with the Indiana Teachers of English Language Learners (I-TELL) Project to provide a pathway for English Language Learners Licensure in the state of Indiana. Through a grant from I-Tell, current teachers can use I-TELL scholarships to English Language Learners Licensure at IWU for free. This partnership will eliminate the financial burden of ELL Licensure for Indiana teachers and help respond to the high demand for ELL teachers across the state.
Current Publishing
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’
Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
readthereporter.com
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2022, 99.9 percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot injury that jeopardized the...
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Current Publishing
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
indianapublicradio.org
Grant County judge appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals
A Grant County judge has been named to be the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy will head to the second-highest state court. Kenworthy was appointed to serve as judge in Grant County in 2010....
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm
City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
pendletontimespost.com
New athletic training facility opens in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A long-awaited Pendleton indoor sports facility held its grand opening on Saturday when W Athletics, located in the Falls Park Sports Complex, opened its doors to the public. The 9,600-square-feet facility had been in development since September 2020 and will be used to hone skills in baseball,...
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve ball drop canceled for 3rd straight year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the third straight year, Fort Wayne will not have a New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The current organizers of the event told WANE 15 the pieces did not align to host a quality event. In 2020, the event was canceled due...
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
wfft.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
