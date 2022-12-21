ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

indwes.edu

New Grant Enables Indiana Wesleyan University to Fund English Language Learners Licensure for Teachers

Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global is excited to partner with the Indiana Teachers of English Language Learners (I-TELL) Project to provide a pathway for English Language Learners Licensure in the state of Indiana. Through a grant from I-Tell, current teachers can use I-TELL scholarships to English Language Learners Licensure at IWU for free. This partnership will eliminate the financial burden of ELL Licensure for Indiana teachers and help respond to the high demand for ELL teachers across the state.
MARION, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’

Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
FISHERS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’

Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
CARMEL, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Grant County judge appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals

A Grant County judge has been named to be the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy will head to the second-highest state court. Kenworthy was appointed to serve as judge in Grant County in 2010....
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm

City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
pendletontimespost.com

New athletic training facility opens in Pendleton

PENDLETON — A long-awaited Pendleton indoor sports facility held its grand opening on Saturday when W Athletics, located in the Falls Park Sports Complex, opened its doors to the public. The 9,600-square-feet facility had been in development since September 2020 and will be used to hone skills in baseball,...
PENDLETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.

A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

