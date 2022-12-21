ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant students solve industry problems through Global Supply Chain Management Practicum

To make a difference in the real world, you need to be prepared for the real world. This semester, Bryant Global Supply Chain Management students worked as consultants on semester-long projects for Rentschler Biopharma, Electric Supply Center (ESC), and Tiffany & Co., through the program’s capstone practicum. Working together, they developed supply chain solutions for actual clients and delivered impressive results.
