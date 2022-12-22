Ninety asylum-seekers made the journey across the Channel on Christmas Day, according to the government, just days after four people died and dozens were rescued from a dinghy sinking in freezing waters.Those who braved the 20-mile journey across the busy shipping lane on Sunday did so in just two small boats, according to provisional figures published daily by the Ministry of Defence.The ministry confirmed that the 90 people who arrived were taken to the Western Jet Foil processing centre in Dover.Despite the government’s increasingly hardline and inflammatory rhetoric, more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in...

