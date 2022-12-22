Read full article on original website
Related
Two Venezuelan families. Two immigration policies. Two different outcomes.
Two families escaped Venezuela under two different immigration policies. A new Biden program allowed one family get travel approval in a matter of weeks. Another Trump-era program barred another family from seeking asylum in the U.S., deporting her.
10 of Gandhi’s most famous quotes
Who was Gandhi? What did Gandhi do? What were Gandhi’s best quotes?
Ninety asylum-seekers crossed Channel on Christmas Day, government says
Ninety asylum-seekers made the journey across the Channel on Christmas Day, according to the government, just days after four people died and dozens were rescued from a dinghy sinking in freezing waters.Those who braved the 20-mile journey across the busy shipping lane on Sunday did so in just two small boats, according to provisional figures published daily by the Ministry of Defence.The ministry confirmed that the 90 people who arrived were taken to the Western Jet Foil processing centre in Dover.Despite the government’s increasingly hardline and inflammatory rhetoric, more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in...
SignalsAZ
Operation Linebacker II – This Day in History, Dec 26, 2022
It was just 50 years ago today that 120 B-52 Bombers bombed the people of North Vietnam, attacking several targets all at the same time, it was the largest single-timed bombing raid of the war so far. Operation Linebacker II, the “Christmas Bombings”, attacked the North Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, and the major port city of Haiphong.
Comments / 0